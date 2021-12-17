Burger King India formalizes deal to acquire 83.24% stake in BK Indonesia

Burger King India announced that the company on 16 December 2021 has entered into share purchase agreement to acquire 83.24% stake from existing shareholders of PT Sari Burger Indonesia (BK Indonesia).

BK Indonesia manages and operates the Burger King brand in Indonesia.

The Company believes that BK Indonesia is a good fit given the Company's experience in managing and operating the Burger King brand in India. The Company realizes the high growth potential in the Indonesian market and believes that the Company can be the right partner to drive the Burger King brand in Indonesia through its next phase of growth.

The company's shareholding in BK Indonesia will increase further subsequent to proposed capital infusion.

