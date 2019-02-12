JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Niyogin Fintech reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.90 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit declines 46.43% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.32% to Rs 160.74 crore

Net profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances declined 46.43% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.32% to Rs 160.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 141.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales160.74141.85 13 OPM %5.947.18 -PBDT4.555.27 -14 PBT1.232.23 -45 NP0.901.68 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements