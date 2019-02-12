Ind Bank Housing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 35.71% to Rs 0.09 croreNet Loss of Ind Bank Housing reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 35.71% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.090.14 -36 OPM %-77.78-492.86 -PBDT-0.03-0.68 96 PBT-0.03-0.68 96 NP-0.03-1.10 97
