Hindustan Copper standalone net profit rises 82.66% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 10.10% to Rs 474.22 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Copper rose 82.66% to Rs 34.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.10% to Rs 474.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 430.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales474.22430.70 10 OPM %25.2114.18 -PBDT116.7770.70 65 PBT51.2928.07 83 NP34.5618.92 83

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:41 IST

