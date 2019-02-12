Hindustan Copper standalone net profit rises 82.66% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.10% to Rs 474.22 croreNet profit of Hindustan Copper rose 82.66% to Rs 34.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.10% to Rs 474.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 430.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales474.22430.70 10 OPM %25.2114.18 -PBDT116.7770.70 65 PBT51.2928.07 83 NP34.5618.92 83
