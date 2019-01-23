JUST IN
Business Standard

Cabinet approves MoC between India and Japan for Food Processing Industry

Capital Market 

MoC expected to better food processing sector by introducing innovative techniques and processes

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval to the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between India and Japan in the field of food processing sector.

Bilateral cooperation in the field of food processing between India and Japan will be mutually beneficial to the food processing sector in both countries. It will promote understanding of best practices in food processing in the two countries and will help in improving the food processing sector as well as improved market access, leading to equity and inclusiveness.

The MoC will lead to betterment of the food processing sector in the country by introducing innovative techniques and processes. It will help in increasing food processing in the country by getting access to best practices and better markets.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 16:08 IST

