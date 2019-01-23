Cabinet approves extension of Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda Ghaziabad

-
Approves contribution of Rs 324.87 crore as central financial assistance for extension at total completion cost of Rs 1781.21 croreThe Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the extension of Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda Ghaziabad. The total distance of the extended line will be 9.41 km. The Cabinet has also approved contribution of Rs 324.87 crore as central financial assistance for extension at the total completion cost of Rs 1781.21 crore.
The implementation of the project would provide the much needed additional public transport infrastructure to NCR.
The project is being implemented by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the existing Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Government of India and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).
