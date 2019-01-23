Cabinet approves amendment to 'Framework on Currency Swap Arrangement for SAARC Member Countries'

Incorporates ' Swap' amounting to US$ 400 million operated within the overall size of the facility

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the has given ex-post facto approval for amendment to the 'Framework on Currency Arrangement for Member Countries' to incorporate a ' Swap' amounting to US$ 400 million operated within the overall size of the Facility of US$ 2 billion and build in flexibility with respect to modalities of its operation, such as period of swap, roll over, etc. after due consideration of conditions of requesting member countries and domestic requirements of

Due to heightened financial risk and volatility in global economy, short term requirements of countries could be higher than the agreed lines. The incorporation of ' Swap' within the approved SAARC Framework would provide necessary flexibility to the Framework and would enable to provide a prompt response to the current request from SAARC member countries for availing the swap amount exceeding the present limit prescribed under the SAARC Swap Framework.

Cabinet approved the Framework on Currency Swap Arrangement for SAARC Member Countries on 1 March 2012 with the intention to provide a line of funding for short term foreign exchange requirements or to meet balance of payments crises till longer term arrangements are made or the issue is resolved in the short-term itself. Under the Facility, RBI offers swaps of varying sizes in US$, Euro or INR to each SAARC member country depending on their two months import requirement and not exceeding US$ 2 billion in total. The swap amount for each country has been defined in the above Facility, subject to a floor of US$ 100 Million and a maximum of US$ 400 Million. Each Drawal will be for three months tenor and upto maximum of two rollovers.

RBI will negotiate the operational details bilaterally with the Central Banks of the SAARC countries availing the Standby Swap.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)