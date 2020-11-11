Cabinet Approves Production-Linked Incentive Scheme To key Manufacturing Sectors

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has given its approval to introduce the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme in the 10 key sectors for Enhancing India's Manufacturing Capabilities and Enhancing Exports - Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The PLI scheme will be implemented by the concerned ministries/departments and will be within the overall financial limits prescribed. The PLI scheme across the 10 key specific sectors will make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investment in the areas of core competency and cutting-edge technology; ensure efficiencies; create economies of scale; enhance exports and make India an integral part of the global supply chain.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)