India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Hits 92.64%

India has registered less than 40,000 daily new cases after six days. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 38,073. For the third day in a row, daily new cases have been sustained below the 50,000 mark. There has been a sustained decrease in the number of active cases over the past few weeks. For the 38th day today, recoveries have exceeded the daily new cases with 42,033 cases recovering in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload has shrunk to 5,05,265. Present contribution of Active Caseload to India's total positive cases stands at 5.88%, following a declining curve. The Recovery Rate has increased to 92.64%. Total Recoveries as of today is 79,59,406. The gap between recovered cases and active cases has widened to 74,54,141.

