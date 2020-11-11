Paddy Procurement Jumps 20.22% On Year

Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States & UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh,Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala,Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh with purchase of over 258.30 LMTs of paddy upto 09.11.2020 against the last year corresponding purchase of 214.85 LMT showing an increase of 20.22 % over last year.

Out of the total purchase of 258.30 LMT, Punjab alone has contributed 181.93 LMT which is 70.43 % of total procurement. Punjab has procured 26% more this year and exceeded target by 8% as compared to last year.

