Cabinet approves setting up of a Railway Zone at Vishakhapatnam

New Railway Zone to bring optimality in size and scale of operations and also meet persistent demand and aspirations of the people of the area

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Narendra Modi, has approved setting up of a Railway Zone at Vishakhapatnam and a new division with headquarter at Rayagada by reorganizing the existing South Central Railway and East Coast Railway.

Setting up of the new Railway Zone will bring optimality with regard to size and scale of railway operations and also to meet the persistent demand and aspirations of the people of the area.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)