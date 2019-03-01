Cabinet approves inclusion of Common Services Centres as Enrolment Agency for PM-SYM

-
Unorganized Sector Workers to get monthly pension of Rs 3000 after 60 years of ageThe Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved inclusion of Common Service Centres (CSC e-Governance Services India) under MeitY as an enrolment agency, and permitting bulk deposits by other Ministries / Departments / Welfare Boards / other agencies of Central and State Governments in lieu subscriber's share.
The approval will enable workers in the Unorganized Sector, to get social security in the form of monthly pension of Rs 3000/- on attaining the age of 60 years.
