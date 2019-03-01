Cabinet approves National Policy on Software Products - 2019

Outlay of Rs 1500 crore involved to implement the programmes/ schemes envisaged

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the has approved the National Policy on Products - 2019 to develop as a Product Nation.The product ecosystem is characterized by innovations, (IP) creation and large value addition increase in productivity, which has the potential to significantly boost revenues and exports in the sector, create substantive employment and entrepreneurial opportunities in emerging technologies and leverage opportunities available under the Programme, thus, leading to a boost in inclusive and sustainable growth.

Initially, an outlay of Rs 1500 crore is involved to implement the programmes/ schemes envisaged under this policy over the period of 7 years. Rs 1500 crore is divided into (SPDF) and Research & Innovation fund.

The Policy will lead to the formulation of several schemes, initiatives, projects and measures for the development of Software products sector in the country as per the roadmap envisaged therein.

To achive the vision of NPSP-2019, the Policy has the following five Missions:

* To promote the creation of a sustainable Indian software product industry, driven by (IP), leading to a ten-fold increase in share of the Global Software product market by 2025.

* To nurture 10,000 in software product industry, including 1000 such in Tier-II and Tier-III towns & cities and generating direct and in-direct employment for 3.5 million people by 2025.

* To create a talent pool for software product industry through (i) up-skilling of 1,000,000 IT professionals, (ii) motivating 100,000 school and college students and (iii) generating 10,000 specialized professionals that can provide leadership.

* To build a cluster-based innovation driven ecosystem by developing 20 sectoral and strategically located software product development clusters having integrated ICT infrastructure, marketing, incubation, R&D/testbeds and mentoring support.

* In order to evolve and monitor scheme & programmes for the implementation of this policy, will be set up with participation from Government, Academia and Industry.

The Indian IT Industry has predominantly been a service Industry. However, a need has been felt to move up the through technology oriented products and services. To create a robust software product ecosystem the Government has approved the National Policy on Software Products - 2019, which aims to develop India as the global software product hub, driven by innovation, improved commercialisation, sustainable (IP), promoting and specialized skill sets. Further, the Policy aims to align with other Government initiatives such as Start-up India, Make in India and Digital India, Skill India etc so as to create Indian Software products Industry of USD ~70-80 billion with direct & indirect employment of 3.5 million by 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)