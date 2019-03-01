JUST IN
Cabinet approves India-Argentina MoU on cooperation in Medical Products Regulation

Approval facilitates better understanding of regulatory aspects between two sides and promote trade

The Union cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given ex-post facto approval to the MoU between India and Argentina on cooperation in the field of Medical Products Regulation.

The approval would facilitate better understanding of the regulatory aspects between the two sides and help in increasing India's export of medical products to Argentina and better coordination in the international fora.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 12:39 IST

