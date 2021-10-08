Cadila Healthcare gets tentative approval for ance treatment drug

Cadila Healthcare on Friday announced that it received tentative approval from the USFDA to market adapalene and benzoyl peroxide gel.

Adapalene and benzoyl peroxide combination is used to treat acne. The drug works by killing the bacteria that cause acne and by keeping the skin pores clean. The drug will be manufactured at the group's topical plant at Ahmedabad.

The group now has 323 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.08% higher at Rs 550 on BSE.

Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. On a consolidated basis, the drug major posted a 35.2% rise in net profit to Rs 635.50 crore on 14.4% rise in net sales to Rs 3,917.40 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

