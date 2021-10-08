Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

DRC Systems India Ltd, Ashima Ltd, Country Condos Ltd and Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 October 2021.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 5.22 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 503.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 139.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

DRC Systems India Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 415.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11829 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 463 shares in the past one month.

Ashima Ltd spiked 18.49% to Rs 21.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16208 shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd spurt 18.39% to Rs 3.54. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28897 shares in the past one month.

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd advanced 16.89% to Rs 61.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23367 shares in the past one month.

