Thomas Cook (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, TVS Srichakra Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd and Polycab India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 October 2021.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, TVS Srichakra Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd and Polycab India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 October 2021.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd surged 13.90% to Rs 80.7 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd soared 9.96% to Rs 10.93. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

TVS Srichakra Ltd spiked 9.27% to Rs 2430.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 579 shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd gained 7.90% to Rs 501.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Polycab India Ltd jumped 6.81% to Rs 2584.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47859 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)