Cadila Healthcare receives EIR report on conclusion of USFDA inspection

Cadila Healthcare announced that the company's formulations manufacturing facility located at SEZ, Ahmedabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR).
The USFDA had conducted an inspection from 25 March to 03 April 2019. The EIR report stated that the classification of the facility is 'Voluntary Action Indicated'.
