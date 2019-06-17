A2Z Infraservices bags contract worth Rs 58.52 cr from CPWD, New Delhi

-
ALSO READ
A2Z Infra Engineering pares 5.27% stake in subsidiary A2Z Green
Housing Ministry seeks details of works done by its various divisions
CBI inspects industrialist Hari S. Bhartia's house
CPWD constitutes committee to formulate design policy for building construction
New rural development ministry office to come up
-
A2Z Infra Engineering announced that its subsidiary, A2Z Infraservices, has been awarded a contract by CPWD, New Delhi, for execution of the Comprehensive maintenance of GPRA complex (inclusive of Civil & Electrical Works) under the jurisdiction of L-Division and ED- XII during the year 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 for an aggregate of Rs 58.52 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU