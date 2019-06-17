A2Z Infraservices bags contract worth Rs 58.52 cr from CPWD, New Delhi

A2Z Infra Engineering announced that its subsidiary, A2Z Infraservices, has been awarded a contract by CPWD, New Delhi, for execution of the Comprehensive maintenance of (inclusive of Civil & Electrical Works) under the jurisdiction of L-Division and ED- XII during the year 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 for an aggregate of Rs 58.52 crore.

