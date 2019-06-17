Reliance Capital receives Rs 1450 cr through OFS in RNAM

Entire proceeds of RNAM stake sale of Rs 6000 cr to be utilised for reducing debt of Capital

The second Offer for Sale (OFS) announced by Capital on 12 June 2019 to sell its 2.86% shareholding in Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) has received an overwhelming response from investors.

bid for over 266% of the offer size of 2.86% shareholding in RNAM.

In two successive offers, has sold 10.75% of its shareholding in RNAM, aggregating over Rs. 1,450 crore and has achieved the Minimum Public Shareholding of 25% in RNAM by reducing the promoter stake.

The entire RNAM stake monetization proceeds of ~ Rs. 6,000 crore (~ US $ 860 million) to be received from the Offer for Sale and the already announced transaction with Nippon Life Insurance Company of will be utilised to reduce Reliance Capital's outstanding debt.

Based on the above, and other asset monetisation deals presently underway, expects to reduce its debt by at least Rs. 12,000 crore (US$ 1.7 billion), or 70%, in the current financial year.

