Board of Perfect-Octave Media Projects appoints CFO and Company Secretary

With effect from 13 June 2019

The Board of Perfect-Octave Media Projects has appointed Namita Desai as a Chief Financial Officer and KMP with effect from 13 June 2019. The Board has also appointed Pawan Kumar Tiwary as Company Secretary /Compliance officer and one of the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w. e.f. 13 June, 2019.

