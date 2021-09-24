Cadila Healthcare signs agreement with Shilpa Biologicals for production of ZyCoV-D vaccine

-
Cadila Healthcare has entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Medicare, via its wholly owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals (SBPL) for production-supply of the ZyCoV-D vaccine drug substance from its integrated biologics R&D cum manufacturing center at Dharwad, Karnataka. The targeted production of the ZyCoV-D vaccine from this facility will be mutually agreed upon by both parties. SBPL's facility at Dharwad would cater to the requirements of the fast-growing biologics filed, that include the DNA vaccine, adenoviral, subunit vaccines, monoclonal antibodies & fusion proteins.
ZyCoV-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by the Company against the Covid-19 virus.
It is also the first COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents in the 12-18 age group, besides the adult population and is a needle-free vaccine administered using The PharmaJet a needle free applicator, which ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery. The Company will transfer the ZyCoV-D technology to SBPL. Under the agreement, SBPL will be responsible for manufacture of the drug substance of the vaccine, while the Company is responsible for filling / packaging / distribution / marketing of the vaccine in its marketing territories.
