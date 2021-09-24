Action Construction Equipment allots 56 lakh equity shares

Under QIP issueAction Construction Equipment has allotted 56 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 242 per equity share (including premium of Rs 240) against the floor price of Rs 254.55 per equity share aggregating to Rs 135.52 crore pursuant to the QIP issue.
Consequently with effect from 24 September 2021, the paid up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 23.82 crore, comprising of 11,90,83,196 equity shares.
