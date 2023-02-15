JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 31.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

California Software Company reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 82.00% to Rs 0.72 crore

California Software Company reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 82.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.724.00 -82 OPM %29.1759.25 -PBDT0.212.37 -91 PBT01.49 -100 NP00.98 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU