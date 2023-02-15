California Software Company reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
California Software Company standalone net profit declines 90.33% in the September 2022 quarter
California Software Company consolidated net profit declines 90.33% in the September 2022 quarter
Reliance to acquire 79.4% stake in California-based SenseHawk
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
P B A Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 82.00% to Rs 0.72 croreCalifornia Software Company reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 82.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.724.00 -82 OPM %29.1759.25 -PBDT0.212.37 -91 PBT01.49 -100 NP00.98 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU