California Software Company reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 82.00% to Rs 0.72 crore

California Software Company reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 82.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.724.0029.1759.250.212.3701.4900.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)