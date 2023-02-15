Jindal Poly Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 96.63 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 34.77% to Rs 886.65 crore

Net loss of Jindal Poly Films reported to Rs 96.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 217.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 34.77% to Rs 886.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1359.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.886.651359.18-9.3523.10-84.50343.42-129.22304.75-96.63217.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)