Jindal Poly Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 96.63 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jindal Poly Films rises on incorporating real estate firm
Jindal Poly Films slumps after fire accident occurs at arm's Igatpuri plant
Jindal Poly Films CFO Devendra Rawat resigns
Jindal Capital standalone net profit declines 91.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up new plant for supplying packing material to Grasim
-
Sales decline 34.77% to Rs 886.65 croreNet loss of Jindal Poly Films reported to Rs 96.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 217.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 34.77% to Rs 886.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1359.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales886.651359.18 -35 OPM %-9.3523.10 -PBDT-84.50343.42 PL PBT-129.22304.75 PL NP-96.63217.98 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU