Camlin Fine Sciences update on FCCBs aggregating USD 15 mn issued to IFC

Camlin Fine Sciences announced modification to the terms of FCCB subscription agreement with International Finance Corporation (IFC) as under:

a. Conversion Kick]off Price to Rs. 189 per equity share; b.

Conversion Price to Rs. 105 per equity share; c. Coupon offered on FCCBs is interest at the rate of five point five percent (5.5%) per annum on the outstanding amount of IFC FCCBs and in addition to above, compound interest at the rate of one percent (1.0 %) per annum on the outstanding amount of IFC FCCBs.

