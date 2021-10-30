Camlin Fine Sciences update on FCCBs aggregating USD 15 mn issued to IFC

-
ALSO READ
Camlin Fine Sciences to acquires 80% stake in AlgalR NutraPharms
Camlin Fine Sciences allots 80,650 equity shares under ESOP
Camlin Fine Sciences allots 10,375 equity shares under ESOP
AAVAS Financiers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Camlin Fine Sciences allots 12,250 equity shares under ESOP
-
Camlin Fine Sciences announced modification to the terms of FCCB subscription agreement with International Finance Corporation (IFC) as under:
a. Conversion Kick]off Price to Rs. 189 per equity share; b.
Conversion Price to Rs. 105 per equity share; c. Coupon offered on FCCBs is interest at the rate of five point five percent (5.5%) per annum on the outstanding amount of IFC FCCBs and in addition to above, compound interest at the rate of one percent (1.0 %) per annum on the outstanding amount of IFC FCCBs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU