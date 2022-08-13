Campus Activewear reports strong Q1 numbers

Campus Activewear's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 28.66 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 1.98 crore posed in Q1 FY22.

Revenue from operations surged 149.6% to Rs 337.71 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022 as against Rs 135.30 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2021.

Profit before tax soared to Rs 42.13 crore in Q1 FY23 as compared to Rs 79 lakh reported in Q1 FY22.

Total expenses jumped 118.27% year on year to Rs 296.13 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 201.62 crore (up 104.8% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 47.23 crore in Q1 FY23.

Campus Activewear is India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in terms of value and volume.

The scrip advanced 4.07% to end at Rs 435.80 on the BSE on Friday.

