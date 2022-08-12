Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2022.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2022.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd lost 11.69% to Rs 119 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77628 shares in the past one month.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd tumbled 8.29% to Rs 931.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 77009 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6757 shares in the past one month.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd crashed 8.03% to Rs 218.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60446 shares in the past one month.

Divis Laboratories Ltd fell 5.72% to Rs 3721.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37497 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd corrected 5.63% to Rs 834. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 87608 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72480 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)