CAMS appointed as CRA under National Pension Scheme

Computer Age Management Services has now received the Certificate of Registration dated 30 March 2021 to act as a Central Record Keeping Agency (CRA) under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) as per the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Central Record keeping Agency) Regulations, 2015 and amendment thereto.

Further the company applied for De-Registration and has been de-registered as a Point of Presence under the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Point of Presence) Regulations, 2018 in view of its appointment as CRA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)