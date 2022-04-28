Capacite Infraprojects secures contracts worth Rs 826.49 cr

-
ALSO READ
Capacite Infraprojects bags repeat order from Raymond
India Ratings upgrades Capacite Infra to 'IND BBB'/Stable
G R Infraprojects secures LoA for 5 NHAI road projects
L&T construction secures large contracts under water and effluent treatment biz
J Kumar Infraprojects secures Rs 168 cr order for Navi Mumbai Metro Rail Project
-
Capacite Infraprojects has received contract worth Rs 826.49 crore (Excluding GST) from marquee Public as well as Private Sector Clients.
The details are as under:
- Proposed Turnkey development of Multi speciality hospital in Bhandup, Mumbai from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for Rs 599.04 crore (excluding GST).
- Construction of Residential Project including Civil, RCC Structure, Masonry & Plaster works at Sector 58A, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai from a prestigious private sector client for Rs 227.45 crore (excluding GST).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU