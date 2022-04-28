Jubilant Ingrevia commissions new green ethanol based food-grade acetic acid plant

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant Ingrevia soars on winning Rs 270-cr CDMO contract
Jubilant Ingrevia jumps on commissioning new Diketene derivatives facility
Jubilant Ingrevia to mull interim dividend on Feb 1
Jubilant Ingrevia reports consolidated net profit of Rs 129.07 crore in the December 2021 quarter
Rama Phosphates acquires land and capital investment for new plant
-
Jubilant Ingrevia announced the commissioning of its new Green Ethanol based food-grade Acetic Acid plant at its manufacturing facility in Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh.
The plant is designed to meet the highest standards of product certifications like FSSAI, ISO 22000, Kosher, Halal, FCC Codex, etc. It will cater to the increasing demand in food preservative segment across the globe.
The food-grade Acetic Acid plant commissioned on 28th April, 2022, has a rated capacity of 25,000 Tons Per Annum.
The product will be manufactured from Green Ethanol which is produced from natural bio-based feedstock. This food-grade Acetic Acid is in high demand globally. It will provide a healthier option for food preservation requirements, as compared to the Acetic Acid produced through petroleum route.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU