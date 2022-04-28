Jubilant Ingrevia commissions new green ethanol based food-grade acetic acid plant

Jubilant Ingrevia announced the commissioning of its new Green Ethanol based food-grade Acetic Acid plant at its manufacturing facility in Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh.

The plant is designed to meet the highest standards of product certifications like FSSAI, ISO 22000, Kosher, Halal, FCC Codex, etc. It will cater to the increasing demand in food preservative segment across the globe.

The food-grade Acetic Acid plant commissioned on 28th April, 2022, has a rated capacity of 25,000 Tons Per Annum.

The product will be manufactured from Green Ethanol which is produced from natural bio-based feedstock. This food-grade Acetic Acid is in high demand globally. It will provide a healthier option for food preservation requirements, as compared to the Acetic Acid produced through petroleum route.

