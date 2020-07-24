Can Fin Homes gets board approval to raise Rs 5,000 cr

Can Fin Homes on Thursday said its board has approved plan to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore.

At a meeting held on 23 July, the board of directors approved proposal to issue bonds up to an amount not exceeding Rs 4,000 crore, Can Fin Homes said in a filing.

The bonds to be issued in the nature of Tier II non-convertible debentures (NCDs) can be placed onshore or offshore, denominated in Indian rupee or any foreign currency.

The board also approved further issue of shares/specified securities through rights/qualified institutions placement and/or preferential allotment basis or any other mode for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

The housing financier will place both the proposals before the shareholders in its ensuing annual general meeting.

Shares of Can Fin Homes were down 2.27% at Rs 391.30. The stock gained 8.25% in the past two trading session.

Can Fin Homes is a housing finance company. The firm offers housing loan to individuals; housing loan to builders/developers, and loan against property.

