Energy shares spurt

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 153.83 points or 2.5% at 6306.06 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 3.4%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 2%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.62%), Castrol India Ltd (up 0.6%), and Goa Carbon Ltd (up 0.47%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 2.22%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.87%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.76%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 192.87 or 0.51% at 37947.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.8 points or 0.54% at 11154.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 32.57 points or 0.25% at 12963.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.86 points or 0.17% at 4501.27.

On BSE,696 shares were trading in green, 1088 were trading in red and 74 were unchanged.

