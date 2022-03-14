Canara Bank extends winning spree

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 218.9, up 0.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.28% in last one year as compared to a 12.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.09% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Canara Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 218.9, up 0.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 16765.9. The Sensex is at 56158.49, up 1.09%. Canara Bank has dropped around 11.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 7.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2656.95, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 136.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 218.3, down 0.25% on the day. Canara Bank is up 38.28% in last one year as compared to a 12.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.09% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

