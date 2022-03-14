ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 2.45%

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 694.5, up 2.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.08% in last one year as compared to a 12.3% jump in NIFTY and a 0.17% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34546.25, up 1.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 145.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 204.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

