Canara Bank receives revision in credit ratings from CARE

Canara Bank announced that CARE Ratings has revised/upgraded the rating of Bank's Additional Tier I Bonds (Basel III) to 'CARE AA+; Stable'.
Care Ratings has also reaffirmed its rating on Bank's Tier II Bonds (Basel III) to CARE AAA; Stable. The instrument-wise rating is as under:
Tier II Bonds (Basel III) (Rs 3000 crore) - CARE AAA; Stable (reaffirmed) Tier II Bonds (Basel III) (Rs 4,400 crore) - CARE AAA; Stable (reaffirmed) Additional Tier I Bonds (Basel III) (Rs 1,450 crore) - CARE AA+; Stable (revised from CARE AA; Stable)
