Cantabil Retail India launches 5 showrooms across India

Cantabil Retail India announced that it has opened 5 new showrooms at different locations in India during the month of November 2022.

The total number of showrooms or shops of the company now stands at 429 shops.

Cantabil Retail India is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing of apparel and apparel accessories for men, ladies and children in the middle to high income segment through a pan-India network of exclusive brand outlets under the brand names 'Cantabil', 'Kaneston', 'Crozo' and 'Lil Potatoes'.

The company's net profit rose 19.4% to Rs 9.28 crore on a 29.4% increase in net sales to Rs 116 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.10% to currently trade at Rs 1100 on the BSE.

