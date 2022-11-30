Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd and New India Assurance Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 November 2022.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd tumbled 5.53% to Rs 33.3 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 195.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 122.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd crashed 5.26% to Rs 63.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd lost 4.95% to Rs 74. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gland Pharma Ltd plummeted 4.66% to Rs 1792. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 50303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27006 shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd pared 4.35% to Rs 110.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

