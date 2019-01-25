JUST IN
Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 18.03% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 43.15% to Rs 78.29 crore

Net profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 18.03% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 43.15% to Rs 78.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 54.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales78.2954.69 43 OPM %12.4314.43 -PBDT8.676.14 41 PBT6.083.90 56 NP5.044.27 18

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:56 IST

