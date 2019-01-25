JUST IN
Fervent Synergies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 14.71% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital rose 25.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.71% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.390.34 15 OPM %92.3185.29 -PBDT0.370.30 23 PBT0.370.30 23 NP0.300.24 25

