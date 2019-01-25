Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 251.52% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 49.18% to Rs 40.16 croreNet profit of Everest Organics rose 251.52% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 49.18% to Rs 40.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales40.1626.92 49 OPM %14.797.36 -PBDT5.091.39 266 PBT4.350.64 580 NP3.480.99 252
