JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 77.25% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 251.52% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 49.18% to Rs 40.16 crore

Net profit of Everest Organics rose 251.52% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 49.18% to Rs 40.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales40.1626.92 49 OPM %14.797.36 -PBDT5.091.39 266 PBT4.350.64 580 NP3.480.99 252

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements