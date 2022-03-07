Cantabil Retail opens 8 new showrooms in Feb

Cantabil Retail on Friday announced that it opened eight new showrooms at different location in India during the month of February 2022.

Post this, the company's total number of showrooms/ shops now stands at 375.

Cantabil Retail India (CRIL) is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing of apparel and apparel accessories for men, ladies and children in the middle to high-income segment through a pan-India network of exclusive brand outlets.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 134% jump in net profit to Rs 23.7 crore on a 35% increase in net sales to Rs 131.72 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Cantabil Retail were trading 4.34% lower at Rs 682.85 on BSE.

