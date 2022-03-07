Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 190.27 points or 0.89% at 21476.48 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.24%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.27%),Coal India Ltd (up 2.04%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.99%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 0.78%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.49%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.09%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 4.04%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.36%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1613.6 or 2.97% at 52720.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 448 points or 2.76% at 15797.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 807.79 points or 3.07% at 25478.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 271.18 points or 3.42% at 7647.34.

On BSE,559 shares were trading in green, 2408 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)