J.K. Cement to enter paints business

-
ALSO READ
UltraTech Cement commits to GCCA 2050 Cement and Concrete Industry Roadmap for Net Zero Concrete
Vivanta Inds spurts on bagging LoI for turnkey project in Uganda
Dalmia Bharat adds 2.9 MnT cement capacity at Murli plant in Maharashtra
Ultratech Cement Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 1,708 cr on one-time tax gain
Cement stocks under pressure amid rising crude oil price
-
J.K. Cement said that its board has approved entering into Paint business through a wholly owned subsidiary.
The wholly owned subsidiary would undertake manufacturing, selling, trading, importing and exporting and otherwise dealing in all types of paints and allied products and services.
The board of directors has approved an investment of up to Rs 600 crore spread over the first 5 years in the paints business.
JK Cement has over four decades of experience in cement manufacturing.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 34.95% to Rs 142.71 crore on a 10.79% rise in sales to Rs 2030.49 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
The scrip slumped 4.86% to currently trade at Rs 2510 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU