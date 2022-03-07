Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Slips 5.96%, S&P BSE Auto index Shed 4.35%

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has lost 20.29% over last one month compared to 17.23% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 10.04% drop in the SENSEX

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fell 5.96% today to trade at Rs 6812.35. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 4.35% to quote at 21596.13. The index is down 17.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ashok Leyland Ltd decreased 5.95% and TVS Motor Company Ltd lost 5.71% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went down 9.03 % over last one year compared to the 4.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has lost 20.29% over last one month compared to 17.23% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 10.04% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21227 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27931 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 9022 on 10 Feb 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6400 on 03 May 2021.

