Capacite Infra gains on bagging order worth Rs 695 cr

Capacite Infraprojects rose 3.24% to Rs 141.90 after the company received a construction order worth Rs 695 crore from Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT).The order is for construction of core and shell work at sector 04 of SBUT project located at Ward 'C' at Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai.
Rahul Katyal, managing director said, "We remain confident of delivering the project within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction. At Capacit'e, it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing and new clients, both in public and private sector and we are confident on the growing execution capabilities of the company, he added.
Capacite Infraprojects is primarily engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction. The company's consolidated net profit rose 19.1% to Rs 22.21 crore on 24.9% jump in net sales to Rs 431.37 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
