Caplin Point Laboratories standalone net profit declines 9.56% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 26.91% to Rs 131.24 croreNet profit of Caplin Point Laboratories declined 9.56% to Rs 29.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 32.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 26.91% to Rs 131.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 103.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales131.24103.41 27 OPM %32.1934.81 -PBDT48.8950.12 -2 PBT43.3245.68 -5 NP29.6232.75 -10
