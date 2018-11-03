JUST IN
Hindustan Composites standalone net profit rises 3.35% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 6.68% to Rs 48.72 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Composites rose 3.35% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 6.68% to Rs 48.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 45.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales48.7245.67 7 OPM %12.7915.72 -PBDT6.457.23 -11 PBT4.305.06 -15 NP3.703.58 3

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 08:18 IST

