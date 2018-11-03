Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 258.05% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 94.32% to Rs 416.18 croreNet profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 258.05% to Rs 29.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 94.32% to Rs 416.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 214.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales416.18214.17 94 OPM %12.5711.69 -PBDT48.6214.43 237 PBT45.9611.82 289 NP29.798.32 258
