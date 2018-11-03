Tata Chemicals standalone net profit rises 40.20% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.69% to Rs 1013.61 croreNet profit of Tata Chemicals rose 40.20% to Rs 295.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 210.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 22.69% to Rs 1013.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 826.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1013.61826.15 23 OPM %25.2727.72 -PBDT416.89324.22 29 PBT380.47293.31 30 NP295.13210.50 40
